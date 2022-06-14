We've seen flashes of how good Sutton can be, and hopefully this season he puts it all together for a breakout campaign, especially with the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback in Denver. Sutton is worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 5. Sutton had a solid sophomore campaign in 2019 when he averaged 13.8 PPR points per game, but he suffered a torn ACL the following season. He had some good moments in 2021, scoring at least 23 PPR points in three of his first six games, but he finished the season averaging just 8.8 PPR points per game. Wilson should bring out the best in Sutton, and he has the potential to be a weekly starter in all formats. It's a crowded receiving corps in Denver with Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, quality tight ends and running backs, but Sutton might have the most upside of the group. This should be his best season to date in the NFL.