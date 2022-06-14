The Cowboys had the best defense in Fantasy Football in 2021, but you shouldn't bet on it happening again. While Dallas did lead the league with 26 interceptions and nine defensive touchdowns, it was in the middle of the pack in sacks and in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed per play. It's likely its turnover and touchdown luck regresses and the unit finishes closer to 12th than first. This a fine selection in the final two rounds of Fantasy drafts, but a Week 1 matchup against Tampa Bay makes it less appealing.