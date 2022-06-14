Prescott is a top-10 quarterback who should be drafted in the Round 7 range as soon as guys like Tom Brady and Kyler Murray have come off the board. While Prescott did take a small step back in 2021, 4,400 yards and 37 touchdowns is pretty nice for a step back. If there's one area you should expect Prescott to be better in 2022, it's likely rushing touchdowns. Prescott averaged one rushing touchdown every 10.8 attempts from 2016 through 2020. Last year he scored once on 48 rush attempts. That's the difference between QB4 and QB7 on a per-game basis. The only real concern is that Amari Cooper is gone and Michael Gallup may not be 100% to start the year. Otherwise, we'd be drafting Prescott as a top-five option.