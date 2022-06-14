Goedert is a mid-range No. 1 tight end with top-five upside who should be drafted as early as Round 8 in PPR leagues. Goedert finally shed Zach Ertz last year and then ran into some terrible touchdown luck. In 10 games without Ertz, Goedert averaged four catches and 61 yards but only scored twice in those 10 games. If he can maintain the target volume he saw at the end of 2021, he'll almost certainly be better for Fantasy purposes, but A.J. Brown could make it difficult for him to maintain that volume.