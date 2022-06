Schultz is a top-six tight end worth a pick as early as Round 6 in drafts. Schultz exploded onto the scene in 2021, setting career highs in every statistic that matters, including efficiency metrics. Now, with Amari Cooper gone, there's an opportunity for an even bigger role. If Schultz is up to the challenge of being the No. 2 option in this offense, he has a chance to finish even higher than he did in 2021.