Cook has finished as a top-12 Fantasy runner on a PPR per-game basis in each of his past three seasons with two top-three finishes. That sets the expectations nicely for Cook, who might make you nervous since he's a 27-year-old running back, but a change in offensive philosophy could lead to a spectacular year. New head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to use Cook's receiving skill-set more than past coaches while still keeping the veteran as his top rusher. It should set up Cook for another big finish, particularly since O'Connell has been indoctrinated in a Rams offense that preferred to feature one running back. Best of all, Cook won't be a consensus top-five pick, meaning you can still get him in the middle of Round 1 in some leagues. Pairing him with veteran backup Alexander Mattison (Round 10) is a winning plan.