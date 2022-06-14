The Texans rookie has a pretty good opportunity in front of him to be the team's top running back. That's because the only moves the Texans made at the position this offseason besides taking Pierce in Round 4 were signing free agents Marlon Mack and Dare Ogunbowale. Pierce never had a major role at Florida but regularly found work as a runner and occasionally as a receiver. His last year was his best when he totaled 16 touchdowns, but just 790 yards. Pierce is a physical, powerful runner who might be underrated as a receiver, but he won't outrun many defenders (only two plays of 25-plus yards since 2020) and hasn't been a feature back for an offense since his high school days. You're better off only going after Pierce if it means getting him at a value -- that means drafting him in Round 9 after 100th overall in redraft leagues and a top-16 choice in rookie-only drafts.