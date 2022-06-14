Only Jonathan Taylor scored more rushing touchdowns than Harris in 2021, and finding the end zone was the reason Harris was a quality Fantasy option last year. We'll find out if Harris can do it again in a crowded backfield this season, and Harris is worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 running back in Round 5 in PPR and Round 4 in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns last season, which was three fewer than Taylor for the NFL lead. And Harris also averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 202 carries. But he only had 18 catches for 132 yards on 21 targets, and his lack of a role in the passing game could be a problem. Harris will share touches with Rhamondre Stevenson, James White and potentially rookie Pierre Strong, and if Harris struggles to score his Fantasy value could be in trouble. That said, the Patriots will be a run-heavy offense, and Harris should again lead them in touches. Let's just hope another season of double digits in touchdowns happens for Harris this year.