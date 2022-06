Williams joined the Falcons this offseason after spending one season with the Bears. Williams' prowess and track record in the pass game could lead to him carving out a passing down role in a wide open Falcons backfield, but his upside is capped by the return of Cordarrelle Patterson and addition of bulky rookie Tyler Allgeier. He'll be an unpopular player on Draft Day and is more likely to be found on waivers in-season.