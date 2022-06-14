Swift has been discussed as a breakout candidate since entering the NFL, and it certainly isn't changing now. Heck, he was breaking out through the first 10 games of the 2021 season (17.6 PPR points per game) before getting hurt. Upon his return, he was used less often and wasn't as explosive as before. It would be silly for Detroit to not utilize Swift for his strengths, which includes getting the ball in space, but it would be equally silly for them to load him up on touches and put him in position to wear down again. The Lions know, as you do, that Swift has missed 10 games through two seasons. It's his pass-catching upside that keeps him very much in the conversation among the top 10 Fantasy running backs getting picked on Draft Day. Plan to take him before 20th overall in PPR leagues and 30th overall in non-PPR leagues.