Bellinger appears to have a slight edge heading into a training camp battle with Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins. If he wins the job, he'll rank as a No. 2 tight end who can be ignored in most redraft leagues unless it's tight end premium or you're required to start more than one tight end. There is an outside shot he could become a red zone force for the Giants, which would turn him into a weekly streamer. You can start looking for him in Round 4 or Round 5 or rookie-only drafts.