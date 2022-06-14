Carlson was among the best Fantasy kickers in 2021, and he has the chance for another outstanding season this year. He's worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues. Last season, Carlson made an NFL-best 40 field goals on 43 attempts, including going 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards. He only scored 30 PATs, but the Raiders offense should improve this season with the addition of Davante Adams, which should give Carlson more scoring chances. We like Carlson as a top-10 Fantasy kicker heading into 2022.