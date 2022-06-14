In his first year under Brian Daboll, Jones has significant upside in leagues that allow you to start two quarterbacks, but can be ignored on Draft Day in one-quarterback leagues. Jones' upside comes from Daboll's presence and his rushing ability. The Giants' QB has averaged 26 rushing yards per game each of the past three seasons, which is enough to elevate an average passer to top-12 consideration. Unfortunately, Jones has been far from average as a passer. Specifically, his inability to get into the end zone the past two seasons has crushed any Fantasy appeal. If Daboll can get more out of the Giants' receiving corps, it's possible we see that in change in 2022.