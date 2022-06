The 49ers selected Gray in Round 3 of the NFL Draft. Gray is a burner who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 16.4 yards per catch in his final season at SMU. He'll open the season behind Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk at the very least, so he can be ignored in all but the deepest of redraft leagues. You can start looking for him in Round 4 of your rookie-only draft.