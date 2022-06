Pettis has just 272 receiving yards over his past three years combined, so he's unlikely to be drafted in any league. But if you want to believe in the former Round 2 pick, Chicago was not a bad place for him to land. Things are wide open behind Darnell Mooney, and Pettis could earn a significant role with a good offseason. But he'll remain on the waiver wire until we actually see it in games.