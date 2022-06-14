It was a bit surprising to see Mooney evolve into the lead receiver with Chicago, a role that only expanded once quarterback Justin Fields took over. Mooney finished with the 15th-most targets per game and an impressive 26.7 percent team target share, though some of that is credited to Andy Dalton throwing at him a ton. Mooney's rapport with Fields will only get stronger from here, and if the coaching changes can bring out the best in the passing game, he has a clear path to becoming a top-15 Fantasy receiver. Then again, this is a Bears offense that figures to be low-scoring, and Mooney isn't a typical No. 1 receiver, so there is some considerable downside, too. Expect Mooney to get snagged between 55th and 65th overall on Draft Day.