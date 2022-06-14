Henderson will likely be the backup to Cam Akers at the start of the season, which means you shouldn't draft him before Round 10. Henderson has been the Rams' most efficient rusher over the past two seasons, but maybe the most encouraging sign for him was that he earned five targets in the Super Bowl win over the Bengals. If Henderson could wrestle 35% of the team's rush attempts away from Akers and handle passing downs, he could have some standalone flex appeal. But he'll have to hold off Kyren Williams and stay healthy to do that.