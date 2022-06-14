For the first time since his breakout campaign in 2019, Fantasy managers have some concerns about Darren Waller coming into the season. The addition of Davante Adams could be a problem for Waller's target share (at least 24 percent over the past three years), and Waller suffered his first significant injury in 2021 with five missed games due to a hurt knee. Those concerns are valid, but Waller is still a top-five Fantasy tight end this year, even at 29. Once Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews come off the board, Waller is in the next tier with Kyle Pitts and George Kittle. We would draft Waller as early as Round 4, and he should still be an elite player at a thin position. While his targets might decline slightly, he could have an easier time with less coverage thanks to Adams. And we know Derek Carr loves Waller, so even Round 4 might be a steal for a player of his caliber.