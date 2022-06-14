Adams built arguably the best QB-WR rapport in the last five years with Aaron Rodgers as they constantly connected on back-shoulder throws that felt unstoppable, but those days are over after his trade to Las Vegas. The good news is that Adams reunites with his college quarterback Derek Carr. Adams was one of three players to average double-digit targets in 2021, but in addition to losing Rodgers, he'll also have to learn a new offense and he'll have a lot more competition for targets with the Raiders. Despite the change in scenery, the NFL's best route runner remains a back-end first-round pick and figures to be the fourth WR off the board in most leagues.