Is Bell the Browns' new slot receiver? That's what the rookie third-round pick will attempt to make happen this summer. Bell notched a pair of 1,000-yard seasons including as a true freshman at Purdue, where he lined up both inside and outside. He's a smooth runner with good footwork and reliable hands but without breakaway speed, making him a good option as a slot receiver at the next level. If he lands the gig, he might have some modest appeal late in redraft. But he's otherwise in line to be a top-30 pick in rookie-only drafts and a late-round choice in Dynasty start-ups.