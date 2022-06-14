Maybe the sixth year is the charm for Njoku. The veteran tight end finds himself atop the Browns depth chart without as much competition for playing time as in the past. Njoku also will catch passes from Deshaun Watson, an upgrade unlike anyone he's ever had before at quarterback. Tack on a nice schedule to begin the year (Panthers, Jets), and Njoku stands out as a definite streaming tight end who could morph into a season-long starter. While his numbers (four games with 70-plus yards, 15 touchdowns in 65 games) leave a lot to be desired, there's no doubting the opportunity. You won't get laughed at for taking Njoku in Round 11 or later.