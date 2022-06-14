Only Fantasy managers in Superflex/two-QB leagues will have interest in Mills, but perhaps it shouldn't be that way. Despite a leaky O-line and inferior receivers beyond Brandin Cooks, Mills finished 2021 with at least 18 Fantasy points in four of his final five games. He definitely favored his receivers (63.4% of his completions) and running backs (21.6%). You may consider that finish a stepping stone for Mills to eventually hit bigger Fantasy numbers as he's one of three second-year Fantasy-relevant players on offense the team is looking for an improvement from. It's not enough to chase Mills in one-QB leagues, but he's absolutely on the radar as a mid-round pick in formats that can start multiple quarterbacks.