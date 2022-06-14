Knox had a breakout season in 2021, and he will look to build on that campaign this year. He's worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end in all leagues with a late-round pick. Last season, Knox was in elite company, tying Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry for the touchdown lead among tight ends with nine. The problem was Knox only had 71 targets, the fewest of that group, and he also finished with just 49 catches and 587 yards. He should again have the chance to be a red-zone threat for Josh Allen, but his catches and yards could once again be minimal. While Buffalo lost Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, the Bills added Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir and O.J. Howard. The latter could prove to be a better weapon at tight end than Knox, which is a concern. In non- and 0.5-PPR leagues, Knox's value is higher because of his touchdown potential. But in PPR, Knox's ceiling is capped if his reception total remains low, which could happen again this year.