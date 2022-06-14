Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Due to that and other factors, Hopkins should not be drafted before Round 8. The other factors are Hopkins' age, the fact that he dealt with multiple leg injuries last year, and his dwindling target share. Even when healthy, he was nowhere close to the 30% target share that had become his calling card, and the acquisition of Marquise Brown signals we shouldn't expect that to bounce back. He did not reach 100 yards in a game once last year and only topped 70 yards twice. Hopkins' value in Dynasty is even more precarious; he is not a top 50 wide receiver in that format.