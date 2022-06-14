Samuel is a top-12 Fantasy wide receiver worth a pick as early as the end of Round 2 in most leagues. Samuel's efficiency in 2021 was out of this world. He led the NFL at 18 yards per catch and his 6.2 yards per carry would have been very close to league best if he had enough carries to qualify. He also scored a touchdown on 10% of his touches. You should express some regression when it comes to efficiency, and there's a significant chance his role could change as well. That's why he's not a first-round pick. But he does have No. 1 overall upside if Trey Lance can be above average as a passer.