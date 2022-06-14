Robinson has the chance to be the No. 3 receiver for the Raiders this season, and he's worth drafting as a Fantasy reserve with a late-round flier in deeper leagues. Robinson should open the season behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, but that doesn't mean he's guaranteed a hefty amount of targets. Along with Adams and Renfrow, Derek Carr will also rely on Darren Waller and likely the running backs ahead of Robinson. Still, should something happen to Adams or Renfrow, Robinson could be in a great spot. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and hopefully Robinson is ahead of Keelan Cole and Mack Hollins on the depth chart. We expect that to be the case, and Robinson will hopefully average more than 7.0 PPR points per game for the first time in his career in 2022.