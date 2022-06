Mims will be the No. 5 receiver at best for the Jets this season, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Jets have Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios ahead of Mims on the depth chart, and it will be hard for Mims to get targets. In 2021, even with Moore and Davis battling injuries, Mims struggled to produce, averaging just 1.9 PPR points per game. It's doubtful Mims will make an impact for Fantasy managers this year.