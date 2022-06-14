Carr has the chance for the best season of his career in 2022, and he's worth drafting as a sleeper with a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues. In two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Carr should be drafted no later than Round 4. The addition of Davante Adams to go with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow gives Carr the best trio of pass catchers in his career, and he should top the 21.6 Fantasy points per game he scored in 2016. He only averaged 17.8 Fantasy points per game last season despite a career-high 4,804 passing yards, but he scored just 23 touchdowns and had 19 turnovers. Adams, who played with Carr at Fresno State, should help Carr thrive, and he's one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks to wait for on Draft Day this season.