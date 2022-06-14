Johnson will begin the summer buried behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the Browns depth chart. If it stays that way, Johnson won't have much of a chance to help Fantasy managers win. But even the Browns had to see Johnson tally at least 130 total yards (and at least 21 PPR points) in each of three games when he got a lot of work. Might that lead to a larger role? Perhaps not to begin the year, which is why Johnson isn't a lock to get picked late in any re-draft league. However, any change to the Browns depth chart and Johnson could rocket into Fantasy relevance.