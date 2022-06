Gore will be the No. 3 running back in Kansas City this season behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones, but Gore is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Now, Gore could be someone to keep an eye on given the injury history to Edwards-Helaire and Jones, but should either miss time then you'll just add Gore off the waiver wire. When everyone is healthy, we don't expect Gore to get much work for the Chiefs this year.