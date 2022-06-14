Expect King Henry to get grabbed anywhere between second and fifth overall in every league that doesn't start multiple quarterbacks. Worried about his foot? He deserves credit for coming back, and he's spent the offseason doing his typical warrior workouts to get himself ready. Plus it's a bonus that he only had 257 touches last year, preserving his body from the typical wear-and-tear he feels. Worried about his lack of receptions? Henry was on-pace to finish as the No. 1 running back in full-PPR leagues (23.6 points per game) before he got hurt. He's also finished no lower than fourth on a per-game basis in PPR leagues in each of the past three years. And Henry was automatic in 2021, posting at least 17 PPR points in six of his first seven games before the injury. Worried about the Titans offense? Hey, Henry IS the offense, and the team's moves this offseason should have them in position to be one of the league's top run games again. The 28-year-old should still have enough left in the tank to overpower defenses in 2022 -- a pretty good projected schedule further helps.