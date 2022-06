Jackson is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a new team prior to Week 1. Even if he does get a job, Jackson isn't expected to have a prominent role, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2021 with the Raiders, Jackson averaged just 4.7 PPR points per game, and his best days are behind him at 35 years old. Keep an eye on what happens with Jackson, but we don't expect him to have much Fantasy value in 2022.