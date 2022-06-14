Everything about Watson's situation has changed, which is why Fantasy managers should change their perspectives accordingly. When he was in Houston, he was in a pass-friendly offense with very good receivers. The Browns' offense might not be quite as pass-heavy, nor do they boast a talented receiving group beyond clear-cut No. 1 guy Amari Cooper. You might think Watson is talented enough to overcome those things, but the truth is he hasn't played in an NFL game since the end of the 2020 season, and it remains to be seen when he will get the chance to play in an NFL game again. If Watson is in line to play 17 games, or if the Browns add more firepower to their passing game, then the opinion will change. Otherwise, it simply seems too risky to buy back into Watson as a sure-fire top five Fantasy quarterback, which is why we wouldn't recommend drafting him until at least the double-digit rounds when the risk is minimal. Simply put, there are too many other quarterbacks who are not only safer, but also have equal or higher upside.