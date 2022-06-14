A third-round rookie out of Cincinnati, Ridder is considered by some to be the most pro-ready quarterback in this class, and he landed on a team where playing time is up for grabs after the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Ridder's lack of measurables kept him from being a candidate to go in Round 1 of the draft, but his decision-making and intelligence could have him beating the odds and becoming a quality NFL starter over the long-term a la another undersized third-round pick 10 years ago in Russell Wilson. No one can expect that level of production from a No. 1 overall pick coming into the NFL, much less someone who fell to the third round, but the opportunity is there for Ridder to seize hold of the starting job sooner rather than later with only Marcus Mariota in his way. He's an end-of-draft bench option in two-QB and Superflex leagues until Atlanta names a starter, and he's a mid-to-late third-round pick in Dynasty rookie drafts.