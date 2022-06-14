Parker was traded to New England this offseason, and he could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for Mac Jones this year. Parker is worth drafting as a low-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues with a pick in Round 9 or 10. The Patriots receiving corps features Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and rookie Tyquan Thornton, and Parker should be a go-to guy for Jones right away. Hopefully, we see Parker return to his 2019 form when he averaged 15.4 PPR points per game. It would even be good if he averaged 11.9 PPR points per game like he did in 2020. Last year, he was at 10.3 PPR points per game, but he should do better than that with his new opportunity in New England.