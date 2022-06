The Ravens typically don't pass as much as other teams. That hurts any upside Duvernay has as the potential slot receiver this season. Tight end Mark Andrews figures to lead the team in receiving with second-year wideout Rashod Bateman behind him. Duvernay would not only need to clinch the golden opportunity to play every down but also pick up gobs of yards on the limited targets he'd get. There isn't enough here to recommend Duvernay as even a sleeper-worthy receiver in full PPR.