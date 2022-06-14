Singletary is a polarizing Fantasy running back this season, and we like him as a low-end starter or flex in the majority of leagues. He should be drafted as early as Round 6 in PPR and Round 5 in non- or 0.5-PPR leagues. Just know that he has some flaws coming into the year. The positive for Singletary is he should be the starting running back on one of the best offenses in the NFL. Singletary ended the 2021 season on a tear, scoring nine touchdowns over the team's last six games (three regular season, three playoffs) while surpassing 80 rushing yards in four of them. He had at least 19 carries in three of the final four games in the regular season. But his role in the passing game could be in trouble after the Bills drafted rookie running back James Cook. And if Duke Johnson, Zack Moss or Cook take away too many carries from Singletary -- along with what Josh Allen does on the ground -- then it could be problematic. If you keep expectations for Singletary in check, he could reward you with a quality season. But if you expect him to play like he finished in 2021 then you could be disappointed, especially after Buffalo added Cook and Johnson this offseason.