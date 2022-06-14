Smith may see his target share suffer due to the acquisition of A.J. Brown, but the attention Brown draws, and Smith's talent level, could make him a hyper-efficient option instead. Smith is worth a look starting in Round 7 of a PPR league as a borderline No. 3 wide receiver with plenty of upside. Last year Smith earned a team-high 21% target share on the most run-heavy team in the league. If the Eagles throw more, and Smith's efficiency spikes, he could match last year's numbers on less volume. The 23-year-old is more valuable in Dynasty leagues, where he ranks as a borderline No. 2 worth more to rebuilders than contenders.