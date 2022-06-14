A change in the Steelers' offensive philosophy could alter how Fantasy managers view Johnson come draft time. Over the past two seasons, Johnson has averaged 10.6 targets per game but has struggled to play efficiently. Specifically, his disappointing 63% catch rate is made worse considering his average depth of target was 8.5 yards. Ben Roethlisberger's departure may usher in a more balanced era of Steelers football, meaning fewer targets for everyone including Johnson, especially if Pittsburgh tries to spread the ball more evenly among its pass catchers. There's risk of Johnson performing more like a middle- to low-end No. 2 receiver rather than the top 10 PPR dynamo we witnessed in 2021. As such, be ready to settle on him around 45th to 50th overall in PPR leagues and at least 10 picks later in non-PPR.