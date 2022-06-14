Chark won't be the most popular backup Fantasy receiver, but he carries some good upside for at least the first part of the season based on his strengths and his potential for a sizable role in the Lions offense. He's coming off a torn ACL that cut short his 2021 campaign, one that saw him catch just seven of 22 targets but included five plays of 16-plus yards each and two touchdowns. Detroit's offense figures to be conservative, but late last season the Lions began taking a few more shots downfield, which is Chark's specialty thanks to his good speed and tall frame. A change in his role might happen as soon as rookie Jameson Williams is ready to play, which could be by October, but until that happens you should expect Chark to play a lot and potentially put up numbers akin to a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. He's worth the dart throw beginning in Round 13.