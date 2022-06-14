Moore has been popular leading up to Fantasy drafts in years past, but he's never quite delivered on expectations. Despite three straight years with over 1,100 receiving yards (a huge accomplishment when you consider the quarterbacks he's played with), Moore has never averaged more than 14.9 points per game in PPR or 9.3 points per game in non-PPR. A big reason for it is a lack of touchdown production -- he's never had more than four in a year. Even in 2020 and 2021 when Christian McCaffrey missed so much time, Moore wasn't involved in red-zone work (13 targets). Only eight of his 14 career scores have come in the red zone, meaning he's only sporadically coming through with big plays for touchdowns while not cashing in enough when he's closer to the goal line. That's a bad combination only made worse by Carolina's expected troubles at quarterback to continue this season. Moore's a start-worthy Fantasy receiver in a rough situation, making him a preferred option in Round 4 in PPR drafts and Round 5 or 6 in non-PPR.