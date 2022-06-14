After the departure of Russell Wilson, Metcalf is now an upside No. 3 wide receiver who should not be drafted before Round 5 in PPR leagues. Matcalf had 14 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the three games started by Geno Smith last year, which give some hope that he could be a solid No. 2 wide receiver or more, but 42% of those yards came on one play where the cornerback fell down, so you shouldn't put too much into it. In Dynasty leagues, Metcalf remains a top-10 receiver who could be drafted as early as Round 2 in a start-up draft. The expectation should be that he'll have a better quarterback in 2023.