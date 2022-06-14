The Dolphins DST has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick. In 2021, the Dolphins DST was great, finishing among the league leaders in sacks (48), fumble recoveries (12) and touchdowns (six). The unit also had 14 interceptions. Miami has one of the best secondaries in the NFL, led by cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and the front seven is solid also with Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. The Dolphins DST is a good option to wait for on Draft Day in all leagues.