Parham is expected to be the No. 2 tight end for the Chargers this season behind Gerald Everett, and it's unlikely that Parham will make a significant Fantasy impact this season, barring an injury. Now, we could see Parham outplay Everett, who's been a disappointment for most of his career. But if that happens then just add Parham off the waiver wire. At best, the lead tight end for the Chargers will be the fourth option in the passing game behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler. Parham has plenty of potential, but he needs to prove himself first to Fantasy managers before anyone can start him in any leagues.