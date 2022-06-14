There's breakout potential for third-year receiver Peoples-Jones. Sure, his 2021 stats aren't anything to write home about, but his top-two finish in Air Yards per target (15.4) meshed with his 24.1% explosive play rate (11th best among receivers) certainly suggests Peoples-Jones can be a big-play factor. And considering the Browns new quarterback, that's a pretty tempting role to be in. His target share also figures to rise considering the multiple departures from the Cleveland offense. The 6-foot-2 receiver is worth a flier with a pick after Round 10.