The Panthers added Foreman to deepen their running back group. Given the track record of Christian McCaffrey's health, Foreman isn't a bad player to add late on Draft Day, especially if you take McCaffrey in Round 1. Foreman had 100 yards and/or a touchdown in five of his final six games, but he struggled to maintain consistent efficiency, collecting 10 runs of 12-plus yards and 18 runs of zero or negative yards. It should be assumed that Foreman won't see much work for however long McCaffrey is healthy but may steal a touchdown or two, and then would be a much bigger part of the offense if McCaffrey were to miss time, though Chuba Hubbard will also see playing time. Foreman should be on your mind starting in Round 12 whether you safeguard your investment in McCaffrey, or are just looking for a late-round lottery ticket.