Hilliard will compete for a spot on the Titans' running back depth chart this preseason. There's a pretty decent chance he begins the year as the primary backup to Derrick Henry, though rookie Hassan Haskins might make that a short-term stay. Hilliard has a handful of games where he did well, so if the Titans find themselves in a pinch, perhaps he'll be useful for Fantasy. Until it happens, expect him to dwell on the waiver wire.