For the second year in a row, the Falcons drafted a behemoth pass-catcher with a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft, bringing London to The A. The former USC wideout plays a lot like Kyle Pitts in that he's a wide-bodied target with a huge catch radius, similar to other big-man receivers with a basketball background. But London doesn't come with a sterling pedigree, only truly breaking out for the Trojans in 2021 when he was force-fed throws (11 catches per game). Atlanta's offense has significant question marks, including how London will do getting pushed into a learn-as-he-goes role. That will lead to growing pains, but it should also produce some good target volume, which is the name of the game in Fantasy for receivers. London will get picked in PPR seasonal leagues starting in Round 7 (Round 8 in non-PPR) as a borderline No. 3 option. He's a lock to be closer to Round 6 in dynasty start-ups and keeper leagues, and a choice between second and fifth overall in rookie-only drafts.