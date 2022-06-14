Lock is expected to compete with Geno Smith to be the starting quarterback in Seattle this season after Lock was dealt to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade. If Lock is the starter for Week 1 then he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Lock has never been a consistent Fantasy quarterback with only six games of at least 20 Fantasy points in 22 games played over the past three seasons. In 2020, he started 13 games, and he averaged just 16.4 Fantasy points per game. With the Seahawks, Lock would have top-tier talent in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant, but we know Seattle wants to be a run-first offense and limit what Lock should have to do. We don't have high expectations for Lock, even if he's starting to open the season. And Smith could easily replace Lock early in the year if he's struggling and Seattle is losing.