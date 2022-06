Smythe signed a two-year deal with Miami this offseason, and he will once again be the No. 2 tight end for the Dolphins behind Mike Gesicki. Smythe is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues in that role. Smythe appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2021 and had just 41 targets, which he converted for 34 catches, 357 yards and zero touchdowns. He will only be Fantasy relevant in most leagues if Gesicki is forced to miss any time.